Play train sets to be given away in Florence on Saturday

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -The annual holiday train show in Florence County will be different this year.

Instead of a train exhibit inside the Florence County Library, 6 train sets will be given away; Those names have already been picked.

The kids will meet on Saturday morning, outside the library to get their set, as an early holiday gift.

“There’s always been a train under our tree, and there is every year. It’s been a great hobby; I’ve made a lot of friends in that hobby and I want to pass that forward. It’s just become a community thing,” said Donald Lison, a train enthusiast.

Lison hopes next year they can continue the tradition of an informational presentation and playing with the trains inside the library.

