Advertisement

Play train sets to be given away in Florence on Saturday

Instead of an annual presentation, and playing with train sets inside the library, 6 lucky kids will get and early holiday gift.
Some of the train sets that will be given away.
Some of the train sets that will be given away.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -The annual holiday train show in Florence County will be different this year.

Instead of a train exhibit inside the Florence County Library, 6 train sets will be given away; Those names have already been picked.

The kids will meet on Saturday morning, outside the library to get their set, as an early holiday gift.

“There’s always been a train under our tree, and there is every year. It’s been a great hobby; I’ve made a lot of friends in that hobby and I want to pass that forward. It’s just become a community thing,” said Donald Lison, a train enthusiast.

Lison hopes next year they can continue the tradition of an informational presentation and playing with the trains inside the library.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
No updates Thursday on search for pilot after F-16 crashes in Delta County
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
Stabbing incident under investigation in Ishpeming
Virtual TV6 Canathon 2020. Donate today!
DONATE NOW: Virtual TV6 Canathon
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
FOUND: Kevin Daley located alive in Wisconsin

Latest News

Health graphic.
Gov. Whitmer proclaims Dec. 10 as ‘Get Covered Day’ in Michigan
Vaccine Distribution (MGN image)
Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan
Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan
Q&A with Dr. Bob Lorinser on COVID-19 vaccine planning in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020.
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun provide COVID-19 update