One More Warm Day in This Stretch

Plan on a Trend to Colder Weather at Week’s End
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers over the Copper Country early

Highs: around 40 into the 40s

Friday: Colder, partly to mostly cloudy, chance of a flurry north

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries and snow showers in the north-wind snowbelts of the north

Highs: centered around 30

Sunday: Chance of morning flurries north, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: around 30

There is a chance of a brief surge of cold air about the middle of next week. At this time, no major widespread snow events are expected.

