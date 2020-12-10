One More Warm Day in This Stretch

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers over the Copper Country early

Highs: around 40 into the 40s

Friday: Colder, partly to mostly cloudy, chance of a flurry north

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries and snow showers in the north-wind snowbelts of the north

Highs: centered around 30

Sunday: Chance of morning flurries north, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: around 30

There is a chance of a brief surge of cold air about the middle of next week. At this time, no major widespread snow events are expected.

