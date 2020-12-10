One More Warm Day in This Stretch
Plan on a Trend to Colder Weather at Week’s End
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers over the Copper Country early
Highs: around 40 into the 40s
Friday: Colder, partly to mostly cloudy, chance of a flurry north
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries and snow showers in the north-wind snowbelts of the north
Highs: centered around 30
Sunday: Chance of morning flurries north, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: around 30
There is a chance of a brief surge of cold air about the middle of next week. At this time, no major widespread snow events are expected.
