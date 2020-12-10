North Star Montessori Academy teams up with Biggby Coffee to raise funds for student council

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Star Montessori Academy’s high school students may not be in the classroom, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t hard at work to make next semester a success.

The student council is selling $20 coupon cards for Biggby Coffee. Council vice president Samantha Fortunato says the fundraiser was supposed to begin in March, but it was put on hold due to COVID-19.

“I was really excited when we were able to get it started up again a few weeks ago,” Fortunato said. “We’ve had a couple obstacles of course--everything’s virtual so it’s a little harder to advertise--but I’m really happy with how it’s going so far and the money we’ve raised so far.”

According to student council faculty advisor Lauren Tilma, the fundraiser was entirely Fortunato’s idea.

“She did it all on her own; I pretty much just signed off on the fundraiser,” said Tilma. “So that was really awesome that it was all student-led, student-initiated.”

Fortunato says the student council wants to use the money to help students experience some of the things they might miss out on being at a smaller school.

“One thing that’s important to us is the prom, and that tends to be a little more expensive,” Fortunato explained. “We want to try to get the students here to experience a large prom while still having this small community, so the fundraising is really important when it comes to those types of activities.”

The students aren’t only focused on this school year. Tilma says the student council has been diligently holding virtual meetings to improve student activities in the coming years.

“These kids work really, really hard,” said Tilma. “Their school year is looking a lot different than normally, but they’re still trying their best to find the good in the situation.”

To support North Star’s student council, click here. The fundraiser ends December 31, 2020.

