ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital is offering a new treatment for high risk COVID-19 patients. It’s called Bamlanivimab, or BAM infusions.

“It’s similar to the medicine the president had but it’s just a single antibody,” said Dr. William Hook, director of Medical Services for OSF St. Francis Hospital.

This lab-made antibody mimics the body’s own defenses to fight COVID-19.

“It is most effective if it’s used between onset of symptoms and no later than 10 days of symptoms,” said Dr. Hook.

BAM was approved by the FDA last month for emergency use authorization. It needs to be administered within 10 days of onset symptoms, but it’s not available to just anyone.

“The way we are selecting our patients is by age and comorbidities – so those age 65 with significant comorbidities are kind of at the front of the line,” said Dr. Hook.

It’s also not for people who are already hospitalized by COVID-19.

“It’s really for those well enough to not require hospitalization. The whole point is that we keep them from being hospitalized,” said Dr. Hook.

By the end of Thursday, 16 people received infusions. The infusion itself takes a little over an hour.

“Then we need to observe the patient for another hour after that. Make sure everything is stable, the oxygen saturation remains good, all the vitals are good and so were just watching for any kind of reaction,” said Dr. Hook.

All BAM infusions are in a separate building from the hospital - the old dialysis building which has been modified specifically for the infusions.

While the infusion helps many avoid hospitalization, it is not guaranteed to keep everyone out of the hospital. However, those for who are hospitalized, time spent in the hospital is reduced because of the infusion.

If you are COVID-19 positive and want to know if BAM is available to you, contact your primary care physician.

