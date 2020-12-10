Advertisement

Michigan Back Roads presentation

A presentation by Ron Rademacher
"Grand Victorian" (photo courtesy of Ron Rademacher)
"Grand Victorian" (photo courtesy of Ron Rademacher)(Ron Rademacher)
By Grace Blair
Dec. 10, 2020
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday at the Bonifas Art Center, Ron Rademacher will be sharing stories of his road trips and sites he’s discovered in a two-hour show.

The first hour talking about adventures on the backroads and the second is called oddities and rarities. These road trips will show people things that are typically overlooked.

Rademacher says it all started more than 20 years ago by talking with the older generation in local coffee shops.

“Now it’s mostly from old, old history books or rumors or someone will say ‘oh did you know about the tomb of the cow’ or ‘did you know about this, did you know about that?’” said Ron Rademacher, a Michigan back roads adventurer and author of six books.

To purchase tickets to the online event, click here.

Or click here to learn more about Ron Rademacher and his adventures.

