MCHD releases information on COVID vaccine

(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department has released more information about a COVID vaccine as well as COVID numbers in the U.P.

The current strategy is to vaccinate all nurses and hospital service workers - including all volunteer EMS workers upon receiving the vaccine.

Right now, we are averaging about thirty-one cases per day, with the most common age group of infections being age 20-29.

Doctor Bob Lorinser from the Health Department says that these numbers do not reflect the possible Thanksgiving surge.

“Hospitalizations may take two or three weeks and deaths may take two or three weeks, but cases don’t take that long,” says Dr. Lorinser. “So, the Thanksgiving surge is not reflected in Marquette’s data or in the U.P data.”

The vaccine will be released December 15, and we can expect to see it at the hospitals the following week.

