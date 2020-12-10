Marquette’s Late Fall Online Market winding down for the season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Late Fall Online Market is coming to a close, but there’s still a chance to browse and buy if you haven’t yet.

The Market’s last pre-order cycle begins this Sunday at noon and ends next Wednesday at midnight, and there’s a whole host of items to choose from. Whether it’s foodstuffs grown by area farmers or holiday decorations made by local artists, the Late Fall Market provides a wide array of local products to pick and choose from. Pick-up for those orders will be held at the Marquette Commons from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. .

If you haven’t pre-ordered anything but still want to come and check out the Market, you’re in luck — this Saturday and next there will be Christmas Trees available, sold right there at the Commons, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. . The trees require no pre-order, so all you have to do is show up, pick your tree out, and get to decorating.

Sara Johnson, the Market Manager, remarked that the online Farmers Market has been a huge boon to Marquette, saying, “It’s been incredible—we wouldn’t be operating right now if we didn’t have it. It’s allowed our vendors to continue their livelihoods, and keeps access to locally grown food and artisan-made products open for our community members.”

With this success, eyes turn forward to 2021, and though it may not be set in stone yet, there are tentative plans to continue the Online Farmers Market even after COVID is gone. The Online Market’s pick-up date would move to Wednesday, with the traditional open-air Market resuming regular operation in its Saturday morning slot.

You can find a link to the Late Fall Online Market’s website here.

