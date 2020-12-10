Looking ahead to a cool down

The warmth continues for another with highs yet again trending in the 40s. A disturbance moves across the area today with a few isolated rain showers in the Keweenaw. Otherwise, mainly dry. Cooler air works in tonight through the weekend with highs trending in the 20s. Patchy freezing drizzle could develop tomorrow morning. The weekend remains mainly dry with light isolated lake effect snow showers. Next week a front moves in from Monday evening to Tuesday. Behind it, we could see some light snow kick up with cooler air on Tuesday.

Today: Isolated rain showers in the Keweenaw. Elsewhere mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-40s, upper 30s east

Friday: Morning patchy freezing drizzle and drizzle. Then, mostly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries

>Highs: Upper 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s east

Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light widely scattered snow

>Highs: Around 30°

