Local community stepping up big for Bay Cliff Health Camp

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Local businesses in Marquette County are leading a call to action for the community to pull together in saving its longstanding therapy and wellness center, Bay Cliff Health Camp.

It’s been a challenge during this pandemic year for the prominent institution -- a year-round nonprofit serving children and adults with physical disabilities.

This past summer marked the first time in its 87-year history that Bay Cliff hosted its annual health camp with not a single camper on-site -- all virtual.

Most of all this year, there’s been a dramatic decline in fundraising.

“Our organizations like the Lions and the Kiwanis and the Elks and the Rotary - which have always been very dependable revenue sources - their fundraisers were cancelled. And so you know, it’s had an impact on the whole community,” said Bay Cliff Health Camp Executive Director Clare Lutgen.

The impact has driven a group of local businesses to kickstart a community-wide effort to turn the tide.

“My friend Ray Hoover and I, we’re prepared to donate $10,000 dollars and we’re hoping to get everybody else to match that and max that out to $20,000 or maybe more,” said Mark Curran, owner of real estate rental agency Curran & Co.

Along with Curran and Co. are Hoover’s Tree Service and marketing agency Bennett Media Group at the forefront of a GoFundMe campaign that began on Giving Tuesday.

A recent visit to the seemingly desolate camp was enough to spur Curran to take action.

“The last time I went up there, there were no kids up there. They weren’t open, they weren’t able to do anything. And that kind of tugged at your heart strings. We just got to help get them through this year and on to next year -- and bigger and better things,” he explained.

With continued commitment by the community, it would only be a matter of time when the joyful bustle and camaraderie about the camp would be restored.

“Bay Cliff has been around since 1933 and I want to see it around for another 80 years,” said Curran.

“Bay Cliff provides this service and this community to children -- all, all, all completely on the generous hearts of people,” Executive Director Lutgen said.

The campaign welcomes monetary donations of any amount: “Every dollar counts, and no gift is too small.”

To donate, visit Bay Cliff Health Camp GoFundMe Charity Page.

If unable to donate financially, Bay Cliff welcomes volunteering services to help the camp ‘Join Us’ at Bay Cliff Health Camp.

