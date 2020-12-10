Limited edition UP200 merch sales support 2022 race

Advertisement

By Lily Simmons
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200 has been canceled for 2021, but organizers are looking ahead to next year.

The Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association is selling special edition 2021 shirts and masks.

The theme for the year will be “Run On By to 2022.” The phrase “on by” is a mushing term that means to keep going and to move ahead.

According UPSDA board member and merch coordinator Monica Regis, the money raised will go toward the 2022 event, as well at the coming year’s expenses.

“We have trails to maintain regardless of the race because of the weather,” Regis said. “With the economic hardships everyone is facing, we’re trying to build our funds for next year’s race so we can offer the same fabulous race we’ve had in the past.”

To purchase 2021 UP200 merchandise, visit www.up200.org. Items are also available at the Screened Image and Grand Marais Outfitters.

