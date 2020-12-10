Advertisement

Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce holds skilled trade auction

By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A virtual holiday auction is being set up at the Keweenaw Chamber Of Commerce to benefit the local high school students. The auction will run from December 9 to December 14.

The auction is to raise funds for the Career and Technical Educational Scholarship program, which is for students that are pursuing certificates or skilled trade education after high school. One graduating student from each of the nine high schools in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties will receive a scholarship.

The Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance partnered with the Portage Health Foundation to put together the auction. Both organizations feel that certificate and skilled trade programs equip students to be valuable additions to society.

“We recognize the value of the skilled trades and certificate programs, not only in our workforce development but in the stabilization and the contributions to our local economy,” says Kevin Store, the Executive Director of the Portage Health Foundation.

“These scholarships started based on the need to help our young people who weren’t college bound to get additional training to have gainful employment,” says Jeff Ratcliffe, Executive Director of the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance.

The students at the Copper Country ISD built some of the items that are in the auction.

To view and bid on the auction click here.

