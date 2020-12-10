Iron Mountain DDA, Friends of the DDA to host virtual concert series

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Four virtual concerts will be provided by the Friends of the Downtown Development Authority in Iron Mountain.

These concerts will serve as fundraisers for the downtown business relief fund grant program for businesses impacted by the pandemic. The events will kick off December 18th at 7 p.m. central time, with Melanie Rose and three more local performers in the following days.

It will be live streamed right from the Downtown Iron Mountain Facebook page. Be sure to “like” and “follow” the page and click “interested” or “going” to the event, so you receive a notification when they go live!

Donations can be made during the concerts, or ANY TIME, by clicking here. Donations can also be mailed to: Friends of the DDA, 501 S. Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain, MI 49801.

“We just want to help in any-way, and just to continue to bring exposure to supporting these businesses. Hopefully, people can sit in the comfort of their own home, listen to some music from their favorite local artist, order some takeout to support the businesses while you’re watching the concert,” said the Iron Mountain DDA program director, Amber Pipp.

This is part of the DDA’s Christmas Walk. Click here for more information.

