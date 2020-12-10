Advertisement

Iron Mountain DDA, Friends of the DDA to host virtual concert series

These concerts will serve as fundraisers for the downtown business relief fund grant program for businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Details about the concerts, and local artists.
Details about the concerts, and local artists.(Iron Mountain DDA)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Four virtual concerts will be provided by the Friends of the Downtown Development Authority in Iron Mountain.

These concerts will serve as fundraisers for the downtown business relief fund grant program for businesses impacted by the pandemic. The events will kick off December 18th at 7 p.m. central time, with Melanie Rose and three more local performers in the following days.

It will be live streamed right from the Downtown Iron Mountain Facebook page. Be sure to “like” and “follow” the page and click “interested” or “going” to the event, so you receive a notification when they go live!

Donations can be made during the concerts, or ANY TIME, by clicking here. Donations can also be mailed to: Friends of the DDA, 501 S. Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain, MI 49801.

“We just want to help in any-way, and just to continue to bring exposure to supporting these businesses. Hopefully, people can sit in the comfort of their own home, listen to some music from their favorite local artist, order some takeout to support the businesses while you’re watching the concert,” said the Iron Mountain DDA program director, Amber Pipp.

This is part of the DDA’s Christmas Walk. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
No updates Thursday on search for pilot after F-16 crashes in Delta County
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
Stabbing incident under investigation in Ishpeming
Virtual TV6 Canathon 2020. Donate today!
DONATE NOW: Virtual TV6 Canathon
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
FOUND: Kevin Daley located alive in Wisconsin

Latest News

The cause, victims, and exact location of this explosion are unknown at this time.
Police responding to house explosion in Hardwood
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce
Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce holds skilled trade auction
North Star Montessori Academy is selling $20 coupon cards for Biggby Coffee.
North Star Montessori Academy teams up with Biggby Coffee to raise funds for student council
Health graphic.
Gov. Whitmer proclaims Dec. 10 as ‘Get Covered Day’ in Michigan