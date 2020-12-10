Gov. Whitmer proclaims Dec. 10 as ‘Get Covered Day’ in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Joining the nationwide Get Covered 2021 coalition of more than 75 partner organizations and states, Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared Dec. 10 as “Get Covered Day” in Michigan. With the Dec. 15 Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment deadline quickly approaching, “Get Covered Day” is aimed at helping all Michiganders ensure that they have health coverage to help keep them safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“We have made great progress in getting Michiganders the health care coverage they need. For the first time, enrollment in the Healthy Michigan plan, which I worked across the aisle to get passed as Senate Democratic Leader, has surpassed 840,000 Michiganders. But there are still thousands of more people who need coverage,” said Gov. Whitmer. “One way to protect yourself and your family is through the Health Insurance Marketplace, but time is running short. Visit healthcare.gov and get signed up ahead of the December 15th deadline. It is crucial that everyone who needs care can get it.”

The 2020 open enrollment period for Marketplace health insurance plans began on Nov. 1 and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Except in certain circumstances, open enrollment is the only time during which you can purchase new coverage for 2021 or make changes to your existing plan. Information to help Michiganders get started is available at Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance.

“Many people believe that getting covered is too difficult or too expensive, but there is free, local assistance available, and more than 80% of Michiganders who signed up for a Marketplace plan last year received financial help to lower their insurance costs,” said Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox. “DIFS is here to help you get started. If you miss the Dec. 15 deadline, you might not be able to get health coverage for 2021, so don’t wait until it is too late. Get started today.”

Low-income Michigan residents also may be eligible for coverage under Medicaid or the Healthy Michigan Plan, administered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). They can apply year-round at Michigan.gov/MIBridges.

“Making sure that all Michiganders have access to health care coverage is critically important to the department and the State of Michigan,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Lack of income should not prevent anyone from having health care coverage for themselves and their families.”

To review your Marketplace coverage options and enroll, you can visit the Health Insurance Marketplace at www.healthcare.gov. The Marketplace will also determine if you qualify for cost sharing reductions, premium tax credits, coverage for your children (CHIP), or Medicaid. Enrollment help is available and the only mistake you can make is to miss this important deadline.

Visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance for additional information, including a schedule of upcoming health insurance virtual town halls. For additional assistance, contact DIFS toll-free Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 877-999-6442.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.