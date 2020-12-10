Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a press conference on Dec. 7, 2020.(State of Michigan)
By TV6 News Team and Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The State of Michigan is providing an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are providing the update on the ongoing pandemic and response taken.

On Monday, the MDHHS COVID-19 “Pause to Save Lives” was extended through Dec. 20. Businesses that are either open or not open remained the same as they did when the pause first took effect last month. Click here to view the Dec. 7 MDHHS order update.

No other details were provided as to what the governor and Dr. Khaldun may speak specifically about Thursday.

The press conference will begin at 1:00 p.m. eastern and can be seen on-air on TV6 & FOX UP and on our Facebook page, embedded below.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

