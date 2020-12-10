LIVE: Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The State of Michigan is providing an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are providing the update on the ongoing pandemic and response taken.

On Monday, the MDHHS COVID-19 “Pause to Save Lives” was extended through Dec. 20. Businesses that are either open or not open remained the same as they did when the pause first took effect last month. Click here to view the Dec. 7 MDHHS order update.

No other details were provided as to what the governor and Dr. Khaldun may speak specifically about Thursday.

