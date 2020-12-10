First National Bank & Trust’s Project Teddy Bear donates to community service organizations

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 2017, First National Bank & Trust’s Project Teddy Bear program has donated new stuffed toys to local emergency responders, crisis centers, children’s organizations and medical facilities.

From its inception, the donations were collected from the annual Flivver Hockey Teddy Bear Toss, followed by collections at First National Bank & Trust branch locations. With the pandemic guidelines, neither one of those options are available this year, but First National Bank & Trust’s Project Teddy Bear team is making sure the organizations that need these toys will receive them.

This holiday season, First National Bank & Trust purchased 250 new stuffed toys to donate directly to these organizations:

Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office

Caring House and Caring House Child Advocacy Center

Michigan State Police

Iron Mountain Police and Fire Departments

Integrity Care EMS

Salvation Army of Dickinson County

U.P. Foster Closet of Dickinson County

Dickinson County Healthcare System Emergency Department

First National Bank & Trust Adopt-a-Family program

“It is unfortunate the current environment we are living in does not allow for this year’s annual Flivver Hockey Teddy Bear Toss to occur,” said Matthew Lutz, CFO of First National Bank & Trust.” After hearing the stories over the last three years from our local emergency responders and crisis center staff about the truly positive effects of handing a child a stuffed animal during an emergency, we knew Project Teddy Bear must still continue. That made our decision at the Bank very easy to purchase all of the stuffed animals ourselves ensuring local emergency responders, crisis centers, children’s organizations and medical facilities received stuffed animals again this year.”

Keeping COVID-19 precautions in mind, all stuffed toys were sorted and bagged with the Project Teddy Bear Team wearing protective face masks and medical gloves.

With this year’s donations, Project Teddy Bear has donated over 1,150 new stuffed toys to these and other organizations in its 4 year history, as part of First National Bank and Trust’s ongoing dedication to supporting and strengthening our community.

About First National Bank & Trust: First National Bank & Trust is one of the oldest and largest independently owned banks in the Upper Peninsula. Chartered in 1887, First National Bank & Trust is a full service, FDIC federally insured bank providing seven convenient locations in Iron Mountain, Kingsford, Menominee, Iron River, and a Wealth Management office in Marquette. For more information, visit www.fnbimk.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.