Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, show announces

In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ellen Show’s Twitter account announced Thursday that Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays.”

DeGeneres joins a host of other celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

Her TV talk show made headlines this summer amid allegations of a toxic workplace.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
UPDATE: No updates on search for pilot after F-16 crashes in Delta County
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
Stabbing incident under investigation in Ishpeming
Virtual TV6 Canathon 2020. Donate today!
DONATE NOW: Virtual TV6 Canathon
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
FOUND: Kevin Daley located alive in Wisconsin

Latest News

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Across US and Europe, pandemic’s grip on economies tightens
FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington.
Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list
FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on...
Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album
The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.
Ben & Jerry’s partners with Colin Kaepernick for new ‘Change the Whirled’ flavor