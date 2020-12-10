Chassell trails mapping project complete

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The mapping of the trails in Houghton county is now complete after a year-long process. GPS data was used to map the ski, snowshoe, fitness, and nature trails in the county.

The maps are accessible on Google Maps for easy access and guidance when out on the trails.

Gowthan, a member of the Research Computing Facility At Michigan Technological University says mapping the trails was a very fun and rewarding experience.

“It’s a good testament to the community that I get to be part of and it’s a good chance to do something back to the community that more people can come out and enjoy,” says Gowthan. “Plus get to know behind the scenes work of what actually goes into making trails usable and accessible.”

The five trailheads in the Chassell area can be found at the Heritage Center, Hancock Street, Marinette Street, the southside of the cemetery, and Archambeau Road.

Keith Meyers, the Vice Chair of the Chassell Township Planning Commission encourages the community to go out and enjoy the trails this winter.

