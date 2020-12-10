BOSS Snowplow announces annual product donation

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - BOSS Snowplow, a division of The Toro Company in partnership with The Toro Foundation announces the Town of Aurora, Upper Peninsula Recreational Off-Road ATV Riders (UPROAR), Northland Mission Inc., and Crystal Falls Little League Baseball to receive Toro and BOSS Snowplow products from the 2020 Annual Product Donation Program.

Each organization received product specific to their needs. Products include a Toro Brush Cutter, zero turn Toro lawn mowers, and a BOSS skid-steer box plow and Exact Path drop spreader.

This is the sixth year BOSS Snowplow and the Toro Foundation have donated Toro products to the community.

The Toro Company has long been committed to helping its customers and industries around the world in caring for their outdoor environments. At the same time, Toro has built a legacy of giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. To support these various efforts and causes, the company is proud to offer the Annual Product Donation Program.

“All BOSS snowplows and spreaders are manufactured right here in Iron Mountain. It means a lot when we see so many BOSS snowplows and Toro products in the community,” said Jody Christy, president, BOSS Snowplow. “That local support and brand loyalty help provide hundreds of jobs in our community. We’re proud this is our hometown, and the Annual Product Donation Program is another way that we give back to the community each year.”

Organizations interested in applying for the 2021 Annual Product Donation Program can watch for information released February 2021. Questions regarding the Annual Product Donation Program can email boss.giving@bossplow.com.

For more information on BOSS Snowplow call 800-286-4155 or visit the company’s website at www.bossplow.com.

