Bay College Student Food Pantry receives support from Unitarian Universalist of Bay de Noc

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Each year the Bay College Student Food Pantry receives donations from community organizations in order to continue supporting the pantry’s efforts.

These efforts help to provide students with an alternative resource to fulfil their basic needs. The monetary donation received from the Unitarian Universalist of Bay de Noc was accompanied by more than 60 pounds of food.

The Bay College Student Food Pantry has been in operation since November 2017 in partnership with Feeding America of Western Michigan and our local ALDI’s Store #41. However, in order to keep the pantry stocked for the student community, monetary and food donations from other sources are welcomed.

To learn more about Bay College’s TRIO program or the Student Food Pantry, please Email TRIO@baycollege.edu or call 906-217-4133.

