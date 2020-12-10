Advertisement

Bay College Student Food Pantry receives support from Unitarian Universalist of Bay de Noc

The monetary donation was accompanied by more than 60 pounds of food.
Representative Gus Olson of the Social Action Committee from the Unitarian Universalist of Bay de Noc presented Bay College TRIO Coordinator Tina Jensen and TRIO Student Support Services students Emily Thibault and Erin Stevenson a check helping to support the Bay College Student Food Pantry.(Bay College)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Each year the Bay College Student Food Pantry receives donations from community organizations in order to continue supporting the pantry’s efforts.

These efforts help to provide students with an alternative resource to fulfil their basic needs. The monetary donation received from the Unitarian Universalist of Bay de Noc was accompanied by more than 60 pounds of food.

The Bay College Student Food Pantry has been in operation since November 2017 in partnership with Feeding America of Western Michigan and our local ALDI’s Store #41. However, in order to keep the pantry stocked for the student community, monetary and food donations from other sources are welcomed.

To learn more about Bay College’s TRIO program or the Student Food Pantry, please Email TRIO@baycollege.edu or call 906-217-4133.

