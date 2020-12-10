A Trend Toward Colder Begins Friday

Friday: Mostly cloudy and somewhat colder

Highs: mainly 30s

Saturday: Brisk northerly winds, mostly cloudy with some light snow showers and flurries in the north-wind snow belts

Highs: around 30

Sunday: Some morning flurries possible north, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: around 30

Monday: Colder, some snow showers north

Highs: 20s to near 30 far south

Seasonably cold temperatures Tuesday will warm some mid and late portions of the week. No significant snow is expected through the period.

