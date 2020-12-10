A Trend Toward Colder Begins Friday
But with Little or No Snow on the Horizon
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Friday: Mostly cloudy and somewhat colder
Highs: mainly 30s
Saturday: Brisk northerly winds, mostly cloudy with some light snow showers and flurries in the north-wind snow belts
Highs: around 30
Sunday: Some morning flurries possible north, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: around 30
Monday: Colder, some snow showers north
Highs: 20s to near 30 far south
Seasonably cold temperatures Tuesday will warm some mid and late portions of the week. No significant snow is expected through the period.
