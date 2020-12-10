Advertisement

A Trend Toward Colder Begins Friday

But with Little or No Snow on the Horizon
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Friday: Mostly cloudy and somewhat colder

Highs: mainly 30s

Saturday: Brisk northerly winds, mostly cloudy with some light snow showers and flurries in the north-wind snow belts

Highs: around 30

Sunday: Some morning flurries possible north, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: around 30

Monday: Colder, some snow showers north

Highs: 20s to near 30 far south

Seasonably cold temperatures Tuesday will warm some mid and late portions of the week.  No significant snow is expected through the period.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

