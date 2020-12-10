7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Upper Michigan Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan counties reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. 104 new cases and 158 new recoveries were also added.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added today are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger : 0 cases, 29 recoveries

Baraga : 3 cases, 1 death

Chippewa : 13 cases

Delta : 5 cases

Dickinson : 9 cases, 1 death, 64 recoveries

Gogebic : 4 cases

Houghton : 24 cases

Iron: 1 case, 7 recoveries

Keweenaw : 1 case

Luce : 1 case, 13 recoveries

Mackinac: 2 cases, 20 recoveries

Marquette : 38 cases, 2 deaths

Menominee : 3 cases, 1 death

Ontonagon 0 cases, 1 death

Schoolcraft: 0 cases, 1 death

As of Thursday, Dec. 10, at 4:55 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 13,168 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 7,141 are considered recovered and 298 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.7%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 68 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Dec. 10. Of those, 15 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This is a slight downward trend from Monday, Dec. 7’s data update, but that can be because of a variety of factors, including possible recovery or death. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River : Zero patients, 13% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood : 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 38% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium : 2 patients with 2 in ICU, 19% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse : 3 patients with zero in ICU, 47% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain : 9 patients with 2 in ICU, 55% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 30% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace : Zero patients, 53% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital : Zero patients, 21% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba : 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 41% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique : Zero patients, 33% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming : 5 patients with zero in ICU, 56% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette : 30 patients with 9 in ICU, 86% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 82% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 11 patients with zero in ICU, 60% bed occupancy

In Michigan, 5,937 new cases were added Thursday. Along with those cases, there were 182 deaths reported, with 132 of those from vital records review. That brings total cases statewide to 421,137, and total deaths to 10,395. Current statewide recoveries are at 165,269. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Out of the 219,637 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.75% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 10.

TV6 & FOX UP aggregates data from the MDHHS and local health departments.

