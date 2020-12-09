Virtual TV6 Canathon donations reaching unprecedented numbers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -TV6 General Manager, Rick Rhoades chats with Shawn Householder about the vast need for donations, logistical challenges created by COVID-19 and looks forward to future success.

You still have time to donate to the Virtual TV6 Canathon.

Click here to make your donation today.

Collections run through Friday December 11.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.