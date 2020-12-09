Advertisement

Virtual TV6 Canathon donations reaching unprecedented numbers

There’s still time to make your donation to help feed a hungry neighbor
By Shawn Householder
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -TV6 General Manager, Rick Rhoades chats with Shawn Householder about the vast need for donations, logistical challenges created by COVID-19 and looks forward to future success.

You still have time to donate to the Virtual TV6 Canathon.

Click here to make your donation today.

Collections run through Friday December 11.

