Virtual TV6 Canathon donations reaching unprecedented numbers
There’s still time to make your donation to help feed a hungry neighbor
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -TV6 General Manager, Rick Rhoades chats with Shawn Householder about the vast need for donations, logistical challenges created by COVID-19 and looks forward to future success.
You still have time to donate to the Virtual TV6 Canathon.
Click here to make your donation today.
Collections run through Friday December 11.
