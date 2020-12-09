Advertisement

UPPCO makes largest single donation in TV6 Canathon history

$15,000 is the largest single donation in the more than 35 year history of the Canathon.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - $15,000. It’s the largest single donation in the more than 35 year history of the TV6 Canathon.

And it comes from the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO).

Each year, UPPCO sets aside part of their annual budget to give back to the community.This year, they saw the tremendous need in the community as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Supporting our communities is a core attribute and a part of our culture, it’s just part of who we are and part of who we’ve been for the 135 years that we’ve served the regions and we’re truly humbled to be able to provide that level of support to the communities that we serve and we just see that as a part of who we are,” said UPPCO’s Brett French.

Your donations will help local food pantries stock up and serve those in need for the next several months.

Donate today at tv6canathon.com.

