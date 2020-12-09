UP Catholic Ministries Raise $32k on Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Catholic students all over Upper michigan will benefit from donations given during Giving Tuesday, according to a press release from the Diocese of Marquette.

This year, 178 donations totalling $32,673 were made to 45 different Catholic ministries. This money will be used on a wide variety of projects, including an 1880s era organ restoration at St. Albert the Great Parish, which serves Michigan Tech, and a home away from home space at the Newman center at Lake Superior State University.

“The iGiveCatholic movement is a one-day national campaign that coincides with the global day of giving GivingTuesday. It encourages Catholics across the world to give to their favorite Catholic parishes, schools, and organizations, expressing their gratitude for Catholic ministries,” said Terri Gadzinski, executive director of the Office of Stewardship and Development for the Diocese of Marquette.

“The goal of #iGiveCatholic is to inspire the Catholic community to come together as faithful stewards and to ‘give Catholic’ as a part of their GivingTuesday,” explained Gadzinski. “It is an opportunity for Catholics to affirm our faith as disciples of Jesus Christ by sharing our gifts out of love for God and one another.”

Worldwide, the iGiveCatholic campaign generated more than $12.6M this year, up from $7.4M in 2019, showing the expansive growth in giving amidst a pandemic. GivingTuesday organizers also saw a major increase in giving, reporting a 25% giving increase from $1.97 billion to $2.47 billion in the United States alone.

“We are grateful to the iGiveCatholic organization that allowed for 116 Upper Peninsula Catholic ministries to participate in the event and accept online donations from anywhere in the world,” noted Gadzinski. “And we look forward to doing it again next year on Nov. 30, 2021.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.