Unseasonable warmth peaks today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mild Pacific air ramps up today with highs at least 10°+ above normal. The trend remains quiet with isolated snow showers possible Friday morning. Then, flurries likely this weekend!

Today: Becoming sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-40s in the western half, upper 30s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low 40s to upper 30s

Friday: Cloudy, with a chance of light lake effect

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with flurries and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy with a few isolated snow showers

>Highs: Continued 20s

Tuesday: Cloudy with light lake effect

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Karl Bohnak weather
Mild, Mainly Dry Weather Will Continue
breezy later
Southwesterly winds bring mild air
Karl Bohnak's Weather
Mild Pacific Air will Blow in on Southwesterly Winds
warming trend
Light mix before another warming trend