Unseasonable warmth peaks today

Mild Pacific air ramps up today with highs at least 10°+ above normal. The trend remains quiet with isolated snow showers possible Friday morning. Then, flurries likely this weekend!

Today: Becoming sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-40s in the western half, upper 30s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low 40s to upper 30s

Friday: Cloudy, with a chance of light lake effect

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with flurries and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy with a few isolated snow showers

>Highs: Continued 20s

Tuesday: Cloudy with light lake effect

>Highs: Mainly 20s

