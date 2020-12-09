Unseasonable warmth peaks today
Mild Pacific air ramps up today with highs at least 10°+ above normal. The trend remains quiet with isolated snow showers possible Friday morning. Then, flurries likely this weekend!
Today: Becoming sunny and warm
>Highs: Low to mid-40s in the western half, upper 30s east
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Low 40s to upper 30s
Friday: Cloudy, with a chance of light lake effect
>Highs: Mainly 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Sunday: Cloudy with flurries and cooler
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Monday: Cloudy with a few isolated snow showers
>Highs: Continued 20s
Tuesday: Cloudy with light lake effect
>Highs: Mainly 20s
