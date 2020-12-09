Advertisement

Unconfirmed plane crash along the Delta and Schoolcraft County line

At this time there is very little official information being released.
WLUC
WLUC(wagm)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:35 PM EST
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 is getting unconfirmed reports of a military plane crash just north of the Garden Peninsula along the Delta and Schoolcraft County line.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Dec. 8. Marquette County Central Dispatch confirmed crews are on the scene, but in their words, they are still awaiting for physical confirmation of the crash site.

Unconfirmed reports from police scanners indicate emergency crews are looking for some type of military aircraft. There is no word yet on the condition of the pilot.

TV6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

