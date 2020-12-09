TV6 Canathon donations helping Salvation Army of Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - If there’s one thing most of us can agree on, it’s that 2020 was a rough year. Several people in the community went without work for months.

“A lot of people that weren’t expecting to be needing help from the pantry have started to come in and they’re not your normal pantry clients that we get,” said Maj. Alex Norton from the Salvation Army of Escanaba.

Norton says the Salvation Army had to make changes to abide by COVID-19 regulations.

“We’ve had to change the way we serve here at the Salvation Army because of COVID. Our building is entirely locked down, so we don’t let people just walk in like we have in the past,” said Norton.

No one is allowed inside and those coming out to serve must keep six feet from other people.

“We serve now out of a canteen during the winter months. So that our volunteers stay warm. Everything is supposed to be social distanced as much as we can,” said Norton.

Norton also says the community’s needs shifted this year, like an increased need for rent assistance.

“Things that happen with overhead costs of the home like water, electricity, those kinds of things. We got more calls than we’ve had in the past,” said Norton.

Which is why any and all donations help.

“It gets people to think when they stop at the store, ‘if I’m going to buy one can for myself, maybe I can buy one for somebody else,’” said Norton.

People in our community are still hurting. Donate to the Virtual TV6 Canathon here.

“People are starting to realize that these jobs are just not around or not open. Maybe the business they worked at decided they have to stay closed or the government decided they have to stay closed.”

You can also drop your extra change in the Salvation Army red kettles until December 24.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.