Advertisement

Stabbing incident under investigation in Ishpeming

Two men were injured in the Wednesday morning incident.
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
Stabbing and police lights graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wednesday morning stabbing incident in the City of Ishpeming is under investigation.

According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers responded to the Canda Manor Apartments at 701 W. Empire Street at about 7:57 a.m. Dec. 9 for the report of a stabbing. Officers found a 19-year-old Champion man had been stabbed in the leg.

While officers searched for the possible suspect, who fled the scene, they were dispatched to UP Health System Bell hospital as a man had come into the emergency room with four stab wounds. IPD said the 28-year-old Gwinn man had been stabbed at the apartment before leaving.

Both men were later take to UP Health System Marquette for treatment of their injuries.

No other details were released and the incident is still under investigation.

The Ishpeming Police Department was assisted by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post.

TV6 will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
UPDATE: Search continues for pilot after F-16 crashes in Delta County
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
FOUND: Kevin Daley located alive in Wisconsin
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
In Michigan, 191 new deaths were added Tuesday, Dec. 8, meaning total deaths increased to...
Michigan reports more than 10K COVID-19 deaths since beginning of pandemic
The actress with the main character.
Upper Michigan native stars in ‘A Christmas Hero’ movie released Tuesday

Latest News

A shelf of cans at the St. Vincent DePaul in Iron Mountain.
St. Vincent DePaul in Iron Mountain says food need is big this year
The Salvation Army in Escanaba.
TV6 Canathon donations helping Salvation Army of Escanaba
FILE. TV6 Canathon donations.
UPPCO makes largest single donation in TV6 Canathon history
Remember to pay extra attention to your pet this holiday season.
Keeping your pets happy and healthy during the holiday season