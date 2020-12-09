Stabbing incident under investigation in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wednesday morning stabbing incident in the City of Ishpeming is under investigation.

According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers responded to the Canda Manor Apartments at 701 W. Empire Street at about 7:57 a.m. Dec. 9 for the report of a stabbing. Officers found a 19-year-old Champion man had been stabbed in the leg.

While officers searched for the possible suspect, who fled the scene, they were dispatched to UP Health System Bell hospital as a man had come into the emergency room with four stab wounds. IPD said the 28-year-old Gwinn man had been stabbed at the apartment before leaving.

Both men were later take to UP Health System Marquette for treatment of their injuries.

No other details were released and the incident is still under investigation.

The Ishpeming Police Department was assisted by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post.

TV6 will update this story as more information is made available.

