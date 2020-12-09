St. Vincent DePaul in Iron Mountain says food need is big this year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Food pantries, like St. Vincent DePaul in Iron Mountain, are among the organizations that may be getting hit the hardest.

“A lot of food, a lot of food,” said the vice-president for St. Vincent DePaul in Iron Mountain, Frances Gunlach.

She says people who she hasn’t seen in years, are coming to the organization for help, this year especially.

“That have been on their feet. are now desperate,” she explained.

Gunlach says that’s where the TV6 Canathon comes into play; this year it is all virtual.

“The donations have been very, very generous, in fact really I think they’re giving more financially,” added Gunlach.

And since the TV6 Canathon is online this year, the Saint Vincent DePaul Food Pantry is receiving a lot more monetary donations.

“It’s wonderful because we can afford to buy all the items we need,” said Gunlach.

She says hygiene products are among the most needed right now, as well as providing food.

Gunlach says the pantry buys the food products locally, and that allows the pantry to stay stocked. St. Vincent DePaul is always there to help...because the area is there to back them up.

“I’m grateful for the generosity for the community and I hope it continues,” she said.

To make a donation or get involved visit tv6canathon.com.

