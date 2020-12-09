Rock House fined and liquor license suspended

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has made a decision regarding the Rock House Grill and Mine Shaft’s liquor license suspension after a violation hearing was held last week.

It was ruled on Monday that KMPD Inc., the company that owns the Rock House Grill and Tavern, would be fined $600 and their liquor license would be suspended for 45 days.

If the fine is not paid within 45 days, they face an additional 30-day suspension.

In court documents, Judge Michael St. John states that the penalty was because of the “extremely serious nature of the violations, the failure to operate safely, and the extended (but thankfully no longer continuing) failure to comply with the Public Health Emergency Order.”

