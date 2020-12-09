Advertisement

Michigan Tech cancels cross country skiing opener

Focus now on January event
Michigan Tech Huskies
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Nordic ski team has canceled the UP Opener scheduled for this weekend due to the most recent State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order.

The Huskies will now set their sights on opening the season at the MTU Holiday Championships - Super CXC Cup on January 2-3 at the Tech Trails. This regional event will count as a discretionary selection opportunity for all US Ski Team international race events including World Junior Championship and U23 World Championship team selection.

The January 2 race will be a classic sprint with a skate interval start scheduled for January 3.

