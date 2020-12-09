Michigan, Michigan State changes in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Virginia’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Wednesday against No. 4 Michigan State has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers’ program. Virginia did not reveal if the positive test was from a player, coach or staff member.

Michigan has scheduled a men’s basketball game against Toledo to replace the one against North Carolina State that was canceled. The Wolverines were supposed to play the Wolfpack on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That game was called off because of COVID-19 concerns involving N.C. State.

