Michigan, Michigan State changes in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

One postponed, one finds new opponent
(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Virginia’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Wednesday against No. 4 Michigan State has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers’ program. Virginia did not reveal if the positive test was from a player, coach or staff member.

Michigan has scheduled a men’s basketball game against Toledo to replace the one against North Carolina State that was canceled. The Wolverines were supposed to play the Wolfpack on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That game was called off because of COVID-19 concerns involving N.C. State.

