MDHHS announces new crisis line launching April 2021

The two pilot regions are the Upper Peninsula led by NorthCare Network and Oakland County led by Oakland Community Health Network.
(WCTV)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has selected a staffing vendor and initial pilot program regions for the Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL) that will be available for anyone in the state who needs behavioral health or crisis response services.

MiCAL will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will provide Michiganders with crisis services and non-crisis “warm line” services, informational resources, and facilitated coordination with local systems of care such as Community Mental Health Services Programs, Prepaid Inpatient Health Plans, and other applicable entities. In addition, MiCAL will integrate with treatment registries including psychiatric beds, substance use disorder services, and crisis residential services.

The target implementation for MiCAL is late April 2021 in two pilot regions. MDHHS estimates the pilot will last four months after which MiCAL will be successively rolled out to the entire state. The two pilot regions are the Upper Peninsula led by NorthCare Network and Oakland County led by Oakland Community Health Network.

“These pilot sites provide geographic and demographic diversity with unique needs that will ultimately help MDHHS scale MiCAL to the entire state,” said All Jansen, senior deputy director, Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration. “Utilizing the selected vendor’s knowledge, expertise, and core values of empowerment, collaboration, and diversity and inclusivity, MDHHS is thrilled for the critical crisis services and resource support they will provide to Michiganders via MiCAL.”

Through a request for proposal with the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, MDHHS has selected Common Ground as the MiCAL staffing vendor. Common Ground is a Michigan-based organization in Oakland County. Common Ground responds to crises 24-hours a day, 7 days per week, 365 days a year. Through phone, text, email, and in-person services, Common Ground cares for more than 80,000 people annually. As the MDHHS MiCAL staffing vendor, similar crisis support and services will be delivered to all Michiganders in need.

For more information, please visit Michigan.gov/MiCAL.

