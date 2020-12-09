LSCP, Innovate Marquette partner up for “Love on Local” campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette Smartzone are working with Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) through its Love on Local program, a shop local gift card initiative. Innovate Marquette Smartzone will donate up to $5,000 to cover shipping costs and activation fees through 2020, with additional community giveaways planned in December.

“Our goal here is to support one of our most important community groups: small businesses in Marquette,” said Joe Thiel, CEO & executive director of Innovate Marquette SmartZone & Invent@NMU. “These businesses were hit hard this year. If we can encourage those in our community and beyond to support them this holiday season, and into 2021, then we’re going to do that.”

The program, which sells gift cards that are accepted at any local small business in Marquette County, has already sold $190,000 worth of gift cards since launching over the summer.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Innovate Marquette, and really hope this motivates others to shop local in this new way - without picking only one wonderful shop to support,” said LSCP CEO, Amy Clickner. “The program’s success to date tells us clearly that our community wants to spread the love. Whether that means a coffee at Velodrome and a new hat at Getz’s, or dinner at Iron Bay and holiday decor at Revisions, the Love on Local option lets you decide how you’ll support our small businesses. It also makes a great gift option for those who are local, and even those who are not, since the cards can be used online.”

The partnership between Innovate Marquette SmartZone and Love on Local has also inspired additional ways to spread love to small businesses this holiday season. Products from local businesses and Love on Local merchandise giveaways are planned for December and will take place on Innovate Marquette SmartZone’s social media channels.

To follow along for updates and giveaway details, like and follow Innovate Marquette SmartZone on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram . To find out more about the Love on Local program and to purchase your gift card today, visit loveonlocal.com .

