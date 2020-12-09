Advertisement

Kids jump from 3rd-story window to escape fire sparked by Christmas tree

By KXLY Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Two young children escaped from an apartment fire in Washington by jumping from a third-story window. Neighbors were there to catch them and help them to safety.

Trevor Main heard a bloodcurdling scream Tuesday morning and ran over to the Regal Ridge Apartments, where he saw a young boy hanging from a third-story apartment window with black smoke coming from behind him.

“It kept going and going, and then, your hairs kind of stand up,” Main said.

Another witness says a little girl jumped out the window first, but the boy didn’t. So, Main broke down the door, prepared to risk his life to save the child.

“He looked like he didn’t want to jump out of that window because that’s scary, so if you can get in through the apartment and get him out that way, you have to try,” Main said.

When Main couldn’t get through the smoke, he and other neighbors finally convinced the boy to jump from the window and helped catch him as he fell.

“He bumped his face on the rocks pretty good, but as long as he’s OK, that’s all we cared about,” Main said.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The children’s mother was also home at the time of the fire. Main says she told him the Christmas tree sparked the blaze. Firefighters have not confirmed the cause.

Three cats were killed in the fire, and the family’s apartment was destroyed. Many others were damaged.

Main says he’s just thankful everyone is OK.

Copyright 2020 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
F-16 Fighting Falcon crashes in the UP
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
FOUND: Kevin Daley located alive in Wisconsin
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
The actress with the main character.
Upper Michigan native stars in ‘A Christmas Hero’ movie released Tuesday
In Michigan, 191 new deaths were added Tuesday, Dec. 8, meaning total deaths increased to...
Michigan reports more than 10K COVID-19 deaths since beginning of pandemic

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
The 40-year-old rock star was shot to death right outside his Manhattan apartment building by a...
Fans in New York remember John Lennon on 40th anniversary of death