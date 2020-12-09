Advertisement

Keeping your pets happy and healthy during the holiday season

Dr. Julie Vezzetti, a Veterinarian at the Animal Medical Center in Marquette stresses the importance of paying extra attention to your furry friend during the holidays.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many items that are common to have around during winter can be harmful to pets. Things such as anti-freeze, chocolate, candy, and many Christmas decorations can lead to a costly vet trip if your pet gets into them.

It is important to watch your pet for symptoms that they may be sick, cold, or anxious during the winter months.

“Just make sure that you’re playing with your pets, you’re giving them walks over the holidays because they get holiday stress just like we do,” says Dr. Vezzetti, “And making sure that their mind is happy and healthy as well as their bodies.”

Dr. Vezzetti says that two common things to look for on a dog is redness of the paw pads and excessive licking of the paw pads after being outside. This means that they are too cold and will need booties or a sweater.

As for cats, rabbits, or ferrets, electrical cords can cause burns on their mouths. These pets will also tend to get into the hanging Christmas tree decorations.

Something to keep in mind for outside pets is to change their water daily so it does not freeze over.

