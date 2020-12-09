Ice Cream Parlor in Gwinn closes without a known re-open date

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Daisy Jo’s Ice Cream Parlor in Gwinn is closing with an unknown re-open date.

Daisy Jo’s will remain open through Wednesday December 9 for pick-up or delivery before closing the doors.

This decision comes from the steady decline in sales, and not making enough money each day to cover the cost of the employees.

The owner of Daisy Jo’s Danielle Hammond says the safety and feelings of the community was also considered when deciding to close.

“We open our restaurant as a service to the community and right now we feel that we are not doing a service to the community,” says Hammond. “People are afraid to dine out and they are afraid of the spread and we just want to put a pause on everything and help reduce the numbers so everyone can get back to normal.”

Hammond also adds that they are looking to quickly sell through the ice cream that is currently in the freezer, so they invite the public to come in through Wednesday. They hope to re-open sometime in February of next year, but are still unsure if that will be possible.

