Advertisement

Ice Cream Parlor in Gwinn closes without a known re-open date

Daisy Jo’s will remain open through Wednesday December 9 for pick-up or delivery before closing its’ doors.
Daisy Jo's in Gwinn, MI
Daisy Jo's in Gwinn, MI(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Daisy Jo’s Ice Cream Parlor in Gwinn is closing with an unknown re-open date.

Daisy Jo’s will remain open through Wednesday December 9 for pick-up or delivery before closing the doors.

This decision comes from the steady decline in sales, and not making enough money each day to cover the cost of the employees.

The owner of Daisy Jo’s Danielle Hammond says the safety and feelings of the community was also considered when deciding to close.

“We open our restaurant as a service to the community and right now we feel that we are not doing a service to the community,” says Hammond. “People are afraid to dine out and they are afraid of the spread and we just want to put a pause on everything and help reduce the numbers so everyone can get back to normal.”

Hammond also adds that they are looking to quickly sell through the ice cream that is currently in the freezer, so they invite the public to come in through Wednesday. They hope to re-open sometime in February of next year, but are still unsure if that will be possible.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown of...
WATCH: Michigan’s COVID-19 ‘pause’ extended
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Benson responds to protesters outside her home
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds more than 9.3K COVID-19 cases, UP adds 166, as MDHHS extends ‘pause’
Governor Whitmer extending COVID-19 regulations on December 7.
MDHHS extends COVID-19 restrictions through December 20

Latest News

Ishpeming man handmakes toys for Upper Michigan children
Ishpeming man handmakes toys for Upper Michigan children
Glass Recycling begins in Marquette
Glass Recycling begins in Marquette
Community Foundation teaming up with local groups to being phase 2 of COVID-19 response fund
Community Foundation teaming up with local groups to being phase 2 of COVID-19 response fund
Businesses that require social gatherings for customers and have experienced disrupted...
Businesses impacted by COVID-19 Epidemic orders provided tax assistance
Radio Results Network in Escanaba ring Salvation army red kettle bell
Radio Results Network in Escanaba ring Salvation army red kettle bell