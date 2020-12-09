Groceries given to elderly residents with TV6 Canathon donations to Little Brothers

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Ninety elderly residents will have food on their table for the next year thanks to TV6′s Canathon.

“It helps us meet the needs of people who are otherwise food insecure,” Little Brothers food pantry leader, Glenn Ierley, said. “And there are a lot of people in all demographics, not just elderly, in that position.”

Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly in Hancock is one of the charitable organizations sponsored by the Canathon. They give out a bag of 20 pound groceries to each elderly member once a month.

Ierley said they deliver food all throughout the Upper Peninsula from Ontonagon, to Mohawk, Baraga and L’Anse.

For at least the past 5 years the organization usually receives anywhere from 1,200 to 1,800 pounds of canned food from the Canathon donations. However, this year each program will only receive monetary donations.

“Every single dollar we get from the Canathon, every penny we get from the Canathon will go towards food supplies that will fill this pantry, then go in bags that we send out,” Ierley said.

He ensures the dollar will be stretched as much as possible. Some food items can be bought from local food banks for 20 cents a pound. Other items like coffee, beets or tuna fish are not available at the food banks and must be purchased at regular price from the grocery store.

Ierley said they need about 3 times the amount of food that is currently in their pantry to feed the 90 recipients for the year, but the TV6 Canathon usually provides that amount and more.

