FAO Schwarz toy store listed on Airbnb for one magical night only

For one night of wonder, FAO Schwarz is listing its iconic Manhattan toy store on Airbnb.
For one night of wonder, FAO Schwarz is listing its iconic Manhattan toy store on Airbnb.(CNN Newsource)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - For one night of wonder, FAO Schwarz is listing its iconic Manhattan toy store on Airbnb.

A family of four from the same New York City household can spend a night there on December 21.

They’ll have free rein of the two-story, 20,000 square foot wonderland.

A real FAO Schwarz toy soldier, masked and socially distanced, will be their host.

The fun includes a shopping spree courtesy of Airbnb, building your own remote-controlled car, a music lesson on the iconic giant dance-on piano and a feast.

The cost of the stay is only $25 plus taxes and fees.

An online lottery for the stay begins at noon on December 15 on Airbnb’s website.

Only one family can win, so FAO Schwarz and Airbnb are also hosting online experiences for everyone else across the world.

Those experiences can be booked starting Wednesday.

