DCHS expands Cancer Care team

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - - Dickinson County Healthcare is proud to welcome Radiation Oncologist Dr. Maryam Hamidi to the team of cancer care experts.

With the addition of Dr. Hamidi, the Dickinson Cancer Care team expands to four expert providers. She joins Gustavo Morel, MD, Michelle Morel, PA-C, and Carole Spickerman, NP. They work collaboratively to serve the entire spectrum of cancer care diagnostics and treatment.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Dr. Hamidi to our team,” said Dr. Gustavo Morel. “Her skills in Radiation Oncology are an incredible addition. We are excited for our patients to benefit from her care.”

Dr. Hamidi previously served at University Radiologists in Springfield, Ill., and Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Ill. She is board certified in Radiation Oncology and a member of the American Society of Therapeutic Radiation Oncology, American Society of Clinical Oncology and the European Society of Therapeutic Radiation Oncology.

Dr. Hamidi brings a deep educational and training background with her to DCH. She earned her medical degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed her residency at New York Presbyterian and the Medical University of South Carolina. She completed a research fellowship at the UW-School of Medicine and Public Health.

“I am excited to join the excellent cancer care team at Dickinson County Healthcare. Here, a higher level of cancer care is delivered to every patient, every day. The entire organization cares so deeply for the people of this community, it’s an honor to be here,” says Dr. Hamidi.

In her free time, Dr. Hamidi enjoys literature, writing, hiking with her dog and painting.

“Best of all, the Iron Mountain area is a fantastic place to live. I love nature and the genuine character of the people who live here,” Dr. Hamidi adds.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.