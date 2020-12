Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. completes acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA

CLEVELAND (PRESS RELEASE) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Wednesday announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all of the operations of ArcelorMittal USA LLC and its subsidiaries (“ArcelorMittal USA”), forming the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.

On a full-year 2019 basis, the combined Company generated pro-forma revenues of approximately $17 billion and combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.7 billion, including previously disclosed expected synergies.

In connection with the acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA, which includes the interests of ArcelorMittal USA of 60% in I/N Tek L.P. and 50% in I/N Kote L.P., Cleveland-Cliffs also acquired Nippon Steel Corporation’s remaining interests of 50% in I/N Kote and 40% in I/N Tek, for a total consideration of approximately $183 million. With this additional transaction, Cleveland-Cliffs becomes the sole owner of 100% of I/N Tek and I/N Kote, which generated a combined $121 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2019.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The acquisition by Cleveland-Cliffs of ArcelorMittal USA, boosted by our buyout of Nippon Steel from the I/N Tek and I/N Kote joint ventures, opens a new chapter in the history of the steel business in the United States. The assets we have acquired will be combined with our existing footprint, including AK Steel, Precision Partners, AK Tube, several mining and pelletizing facilities, our Research & Development Center, and the most modern Direct Reduction plant in the world, which we have just started to operate in Toledo, OH. Our new footprint expands our technological capability and enhances our operational flexibility, elevating Cleveland-Cliffs to a prominent role as a major player in supporting American manufacturing, American future investments in infrastructure, and the prosperity of the American people through good paying middle-class jobs.”

Goncalves added, “We are also excited with the addition of the re-rolling plant co-owned by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel in Alabama as a very important long-term client of Cleveland-Cliffs for automotive grade slabs.”

Goncalves concluded, “We recognize our leadership role both domestically and globally as a major steel company, and pledge to operate our business in a disciplined, environmentally responsible, and socially conscious manner. The potential of operating this set of assets under one roof is immense, and will be carried out to the benefit of our employees, their families, and the communities in which we operate.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor and Jones Day served as legal counsel to Cleveland-Cliffs.

BofA Securities acted as lead arranger for the Company’s amended and upsized Asset Based Lending facility.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs is also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Cliffs’ fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and, by the end of 2020, Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tin and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs more than 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. As a general matter, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated trends and expectations rather than historical matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment that are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Such uncertainties and factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

