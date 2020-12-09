Businesses impacted by COVID-19 Epidemic orders provided tax assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses that require social gatherings for customers and have experienced disrupted operations due to the COVID-19 epidemic orders now have additional time to make their December sales, use and withholding tax monthly payment.

According to a press release from the office of the Governor, most entertainment and recreational venues and restaurants that depend on indoor dining that are scheduled to make their monthly sales, use and withholding tax payments on Dec. 20, can postpone filing and payment requirements until Jan. 20, 2021. This is effective immediately. The state treasury department will waive all penalties and interest for 31 days.

“Allowing small businesses affected by COVID mitigation protocols more time to pay their taxes will provide some crucial support to business owners that are struggling right now,” said Governor Whitmer. “My administration will continue working around the clock to provide more support for our businesses as we head into the cold winter months and continue working to eradicate COVID-19 in Michigan. I also urge the Michigan Legislature to work with me to pass a $100 million relief package for our small businesses and families that have been hit hard by this pandemic. Remember, Michiganders: be smart, wear a mask, practice safe social distancing, and support your local small businesses this holiday season.”

Specific information about Treasury providing tax assistance to affected businesses due to COVID-19 epidemic orders can be found in SUW Penalty and Interest Waiver Notice.

“We understand the operational challenges being faced by restaurants and entertainment venues,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Changing some tax deadlines will provide some help to businesses as they navigate their way through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The waiver is not available for accelerated sales, use or withholding tax filers. Businesses with questions should call the Treasury Business Tax Call Center at 517-636-6925 or through Michigan Treasury Online.

To learn more about Michigan’s taxes, go to www.michigan.gov/taxes or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

