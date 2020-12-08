Advertisement

Wesley United Methodist Church collecting donations for Christmas presents for veterans

(WLUC File Photo)
(WLUC File Photo) (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming is joining a cause to help some local veterans have a merry Christmas. They’re collecting donations for a wish list for residents at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

Items on the list include clothing like flannel shirts, pajamas and sweatpants as well as personal care items like electric razors and lotions. Leadership from the church say they’re proud to be able to help and give back.

‘”It’s very nice to stand here and say that Wesley United Methodist Church, and many churches in our community all stand together to be spotlights and to be hands and feet on the ground to help wherever help is needed in our community,” said Richard Derby, Coordinator for Wesley United Methodist.

Derby also has a personal connection to this cause, his 98 year old father is a World War 2 veteran and resident at the Jacobetti Home. The collection box is in front of the church in Ishpeming. They’ll be collecting donations through December 20.

