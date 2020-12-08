Very little has changed at Lawry’s Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -Mike Lawry, Owner at Lawry’s Ishpeming says he’s lucky the design and layout of his business allowed him to stay open and keep the same hours.

“Everything stayed the same for me because I was primarily a takeout business. And we’ve had a really steady client base for a long time. We opened in 1946,” Lawry declared.

So when authorities officially declared a pandemic in March, Lawry says locals knew where they could find, pasties, pizza and cudighi.

“They dug a little deeper into our menu and seemed to like what else we had to offer here, our pizzas and sandwiches and our breakfast line,” Lawry reasoned.

As the weeks and months went by, people just kept coming back.

“So our business has been big all summer long,” Lawry recalled.

Click here to visit the Lawry’s Ishpeming Facebook page where you can find their latest menu and more.

Customers will notice various safeguards have been added including protective Plexiglas and social distancing.

“It’s pretty much been business as usual. We’ll accommodate anybody who wants us to run [their order] out to their car, do transactions over the phone. We’ll do whatever it takes to make people comfortable with our business here,” Lawry asserted.

Despite his success, Lawry is still concerned for his business.

“I have a wonderful bunch of employees here. We’re all a pretty tight-knit family. But we’re a small place up here. We only have ten employees total,” Lawry calculated.

So if they were to have a COVID-19 outbreak, the shop could potentially have to close down for a matter of weeks.

“It would be devastating obviously,” Lawry figured.

So far all the standard safety protocols have worked well.

“We have the same protocols as everybody else, doing temperature checks and reporting any symptoms whatsoever,” Lawry stated.

Still, Lawry knows owners of other businesses are really struggling.

“Sherri’s for example down the road, she’s been having a real tough time. She’s only open one day a week now,” Lawry said. Lawry says he’s not sure how they’re getting by right now.

“I just fear for a lot of them losing their livelihoods,” Lawry admitted.

Meanwhile, back at the shop, Lawry has his work cut out for him. He’s chiseling away at a few renovation projects he’s been meaning to get done around the shop, including new flooring and the like.

“With a businesses like this that’s open 7 days a week it’s hard to shut it down and do everything. Hopefully by spring and everybody is vaccinated and we can go back with full guns, we’ll be looking good in here and ready for whatever comes our way,” Lawry proposed.

