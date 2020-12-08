USA Luge Natural Track Team will not compete in 2020-2021 World Cup

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The USA Natural Luge Team has decided not to compete in the World Cup this year due to the Coronavirus.

For the safety of the team and everyone involved, the Luge Team notified The International Luge Federation that it will not be participating at all in the 2020-2021 World Cup season.

Coach Whitman said worsening conditions due to the virus in both Europe and America were deciding factors.

Even though it was a tough decision, the team is still looking forward to future competitions.

“I was pretty upset that I had taken a whole semester of college off to get ready for this experience over in Europe,” says Zane Farnsworth, USA Natural Luge Team member. “Even though we aren’t going, we still have the option to train for it and get ready for next year and the years after.”

The team is happy to keep training on its’ World Class track in Negaunee and wants to remind the public to come out and see them slide this winter.

