USA Luge Natural Track Team to forego 2020-2021 World Cup season

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Europe and the United States, the USA Luge Natural Track Team has decided to sit out the entire 2020-2021 World Cup season. On December 3, the team informed the International Luge Federation that they would not be participating.

The team, comprised of athletes competing in the Junior levels, will miss a total of 11 competitions slated to take place in Austria, Italy, Romania and Germany.

Athletes impacted include Torrey Cookman, Zane Farnsworth and Katie Anderson, all from Marquette, Mich., along with Henry Anderson of Appleton, Wis.

The team will remain at their training facility in Negaunee, Mich. where they will train and compete along with development-level racers. USA Luge Natural Track Coach Fred Anderson relishes the chance to have the more experience athletes pass their knowledge on to the younger competitors.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the experienced sliders to work with their up-and-coming teammates over the next few months,” said Anderson. “This is also an opportunity for our nation’s best natural track luge athletes to not only teach our new sliders how to slide, but equally important how to prepare their sleds.”

The team hopes to return to international competition next season, while continuing to train and race at home.

“I am extremely proud of the way our young men and women have handled this situation,” added Anderson.

For more information, visit www.usaluge.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.