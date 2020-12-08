Upper Michigan native stars in ‘A Christmas Hero’ movie released Tuesday

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford resident, Kayla Myers, known professionally as Kayla Kelly, has a Christmas movie coming out Tuesday.

‘A Christmas Hero,’ is about a young disillusioned war vet returning home from Afghanistan, struggling to find joy in the life he once knew. Myers plays the veteran’s ex-wife.

The movie was filmed in Kalamazoo last year.

Since 2016 Myers has been involved in over 20 film, television and new media projects.

“There are some really emotional, and heart-wrenching scenes, but happy scenes. I feel like this is some of my best work and I’m excited to release it,” said the actress.

‘A Christmas Hero’ is available now on DVD at Walmart, on Amazon, and video on demand.

