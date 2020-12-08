The UPside - December 7, 2020

EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are Melanie and Ken Pelkola, who put on a free Thanksgiving meal in Ewen each year.

Instead of canceling this year’s event because of COVID-19, the Pelkolas wrapped trays of turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, salad, cranberry sauce, rolls and desserts.

125 meals were given out in the community by volunteer delivery drivers. Learn more about this annual meal in the video above.

