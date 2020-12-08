Advertisement

The UPside - December 7, 2020

This week's UPsiders are Melanie and Ken Pelkola, who put on a free Thanksgiving meal in Ewen each year.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST
EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are Melanie and Ken Pelkola, who put on a free Thanksgiving meal in Ewen each year.

Instead of canceling this year’s event because of COVID-19, the Pelkolas wrapped trays of turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, salad, cranberry sauce, rolls and desserts.

125 meals were given out in the community by volunteer delivery drivers. Learn more about this annual meal in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

