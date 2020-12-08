Southwesterly winds bring mild air

Southwesterly winds will ramp up become breezy as gusts could push in excess of 30mph for some spots. This comes as a warm front moves from west to east. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a ridge will move in with mild Pacific air continuing through Friday. That will put us above normal with highs flirting near 40°.

Today: Cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Near 40° west, mid-30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Partly cloudy west, cloudy east, and warm

>Highs: Low 40s south, 30s north

Thursday: Continued cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s for most, around 40° south

Friday: Cloudy with a small chance for mixed showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance for mixed showers early in the day

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and more seasonal

> Highs: Upper 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

> Highs: Continued 20s

