Six deaths, more than 80 COVID-19 cases reported in Upper Michigan Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 81 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths on Tuesday.

In Michigan, 5,909 new cases were added. Along with those cases, there were 191 deaths were reported, with 79 of those death from vital records review. That brings total cases statewide to 410,295, and total deaths to 10,138. Current statewide recoveries are at 197,750. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger : 1 case

Baraga : 9 cases

Chippewa : 8 cases, 1 death, 86 recoveries

Delta : 2 cases

Dickinson : 13cases, 2 deaths, 20 recoveries

Gogebic : 6 cases

Houghton : 18 cases

Iron: 4 cases, 17 recoveries

Keweenaw : 0 cases

Luce : 0 cases

Mackinac: 2 cases

Marquette : 4 cases, 2 deaths

Menominee : 9 cases, 1 death

Ontonagon : 3 cases

Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 5:45 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 12,921 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 6,994 are considered recovered and 290 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 8.9%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 74 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Dec. 7. Of those, 21 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data wasn’t updated Dec. 8. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood : 3 patients with 2 in ICU, 38% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium : 3 patients with 1 in ICU, 16% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon : Zero patients, 10% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain : 11 patients with 3 in ICU, 47% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital : Zero patients,15% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace : Zero patients, 27% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 36% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba : 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 31% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique : Zero patients, 33% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming : 5 patients with zero in ICU, 64% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette : 30 patients with 13 in ICU, 78% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock : 1 patients with zero in ICU, 70% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 16 patients with 1 in ICU, 77% bed occupancy

Out of the 215,789 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.73% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 7. This data wasn’t updated Dec. 8.

